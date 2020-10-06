Lucille L. Gray, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucille L. Gray, 81, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, at her home.

She was born September 30, 1939, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (La Volpa) Petaccio.

Lucille graduated from South High School.

She was a foreman for Salata Family Foods for 20 years and Maui Toys for 19 years, retiring in 2009.

She was a member of the Mahoning County Sportsman Association.

She had a passion for swimming and was a synchronized swimmer.

In her free time, Lucille loved to go camping and to YSU football games.

Her husband, James W. “PaPa” Gray, III, whom she married July 20, 1957, passed away June 20, 2010.

Lucille is survived by her three sons, James (Helen) Gray, IV, of Denver, Colorado, Joseph (Cathy) Gray of Youngstown and Gary Gray (Deb McDowell) of Lowellville; six grandchildren, Jim (Mona) Gray, Cindy Gray, Linda Gray, Gina Gray, Amber (Mark) Cercone and Colton Gray; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia Petaccio, of Boardman; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Petaccio and brother-in-law, Bob Gray.

She was preceded in death by her son, Don Gray; granddaughter, Angela Gray and two brothers, Anthony and James Petaccio.

Family and friends may call Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., and on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 12:00 noon – 1:00 p.m., at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, where a funeral service will follow on Friday, October 9, at 1:00 p.m., with Fr. Matthew Humerickhouse officiating, at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

