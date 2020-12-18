Lucile Lewis Williams Bartelmay, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucile Lewis Williams Bartelmay, 97, died peacefully Tuesday evening, December 15, 2020, at her home at Shepherd of the Valley.

Lucile was born October 13, 1923, in Newark, the daughter of Gomer and Irene Jones Lewis.

She was a 1941 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and attended Youngstown College.

Lucile worked as a chemist at Youngstown Sheet and Tube during World War II. She later worked for General Fireproofing, Co., in the personnel office.

She married James L. Williams, October 26, 1946, who died November 7, 1977. She later married Norman P. Bartelmay, October 11, 1991, who died January 4, 2001.

She was a former member of Mahoning United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school and served on several committees and as treasurer. Lucile was currently a member of the Western Reserve United Methodist Church.

Lucile was very involved in the community during her life and held many positions with several organizations. She was the first woman elected to the Canfield Local Board of Education in November 1977, where she served on the board until 1990 and was president three times. She served as past president of the Youngstown Area Federation of Women’s Clubs, past matron of Miriam Chapter No. 278 OES and past president of its Clotilda Club. Lucile also served as coordinator of the Canfield Community Blood Drives until 2005 and formerly served as Girl Scout leader. She was awarded the Thank Badge while serving as Canfield Neighborhood chairman and served on the boards of both the Youngstown Council and Lake-to-River Council of Girl Scouts. Lucile served as past president of Questions Club and the past officers club of the Youngstown Federation. She served as member of Youngstown Chapter, United Nations Association of the USA, Stambaugh Pillars, Canfield AARP No. 3104, YSU Alumni Association, Canfield Republican Women’s Club, the Saxon Club and the Lewis Connection Relay for Life Team. Lucile also served on the board of elections in Canfield for many years as presiding judge.

Lucile was also the recipient of many awards for her involvement during her time of community service. In 1994, she was awarded the Northeast Ohio Volunteer of the Year for the American Red Cross Blood Services. In 1995, she also received the MVAC-WKBN Community Volunteer Award, the YWCA Woman of the Year Community Service Award and the Community Citizen Award by the Dublin Grange in 2011.

Lucile is survived by her daughter, Betsy (Rodney) Yaeger of New Middletown; son, James A. (Michele) Williams of Englewood; stepdaughters, Kathleen Bartelmay (Dr. Roger Perilstein) of Durham, North Carolina and Janet Bartelmay of Fairfax, Virginia; stepson, Norman L. Bartelmay of Fairfax, Virginia; grandchildren, R.E., Tyler and Whitney (Jason) Mace, Stephanie (Tonnie) Dages, Michael and Sarah Gilbert and Katie and John Koeppel; brother, Gomer A. (Betty) Lewis, Jr.; sisters, Barbara (Robert) Williams, Patsy Lewis, all of Austintown and many special nieces and nephews.

Because of the current coronavirus situation, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

She will be laid to rest in Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Angels for Animals, Western Reserve United Methodist Church or Mahoning Chapter of American Cancer Society.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 20 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.