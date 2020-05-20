Luanne Goodman, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Luanne Goodman, 66, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her residence, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born May 4, 1954, in Youngstown, a daughter of James D. and Nancy R. Gorman Parrish.

Luanne was a 1972 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

She was employed by Associated School Employees Credit Union as a bank teller.

She enjoyed going to Bible study, dancing, going to Groggy Mondays and watching Hallmark movies. She loved Christmas and decorated her house with Christmas trees year-round.

Luanne is survived by her daughters, Carrie Such of Struthers and Dominique Ruggiero (fiance, Brian Helbley) of Poland; her stepson, Atty. Michael (Dr. Jennifer) Goodman of Cleveland; three sisters, Patti (Tim) Patrick of Salem, Laura (Gary) Hartman of Boardman and Ann (Rick) Quinn of Struthers; two grandchildren, Sheyla Such and Edward Such IV; three great-grandchildren, Elijah and Kynslee Such and Aunikka Cole and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Luanne was preceded in death by her husband, Kevin B. Goodman, whom she married April 6, 2013 and who died November 1, 2013; her sister, Mary Ellen (Robbie) Best; her brother, James Parrish and her nephew, Robbie Best, Jr.

A funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 23 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes-Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road, Youngstown.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 22 at the funeral home.

The Goodman family and the staff of Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocol. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering.

If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Luanne.

Luanne’s family would like to give a special thanks to all of her doctors and nurses at University Hospital in Cleveland for their care.

Contributions may be made, in memory of Luanne, to the Cleveland Hope Lodge, 11432 Mayfield Road, Cleveland, OH 44106.

Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

