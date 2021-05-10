Louise “Lou” Anita Davis, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, Louise Anita “Lou” Davis, 86, passed away peacefully.

A true mother in all ways, Louise worked hard all of her life to provide a good home for her three children. As a young mom, Lou worked at home as a cosmetologist. Her whole life was devoted to her family, her children and her home.

After her children graduated high school, she and our father moved to Las Vegas, Nevada. There, Lou continued to be a housewife and she and dad loved to play video poker at the Fiesta Casino. Mom was very lucky and did a lot of winning. After 30 years in Las Vegas, our mom and dad moved back to Youngstown in 2012.

The daughter of Pietro Genco and Rose Petrony, Louise graduated from South High School.

She married William Robert Llewellyn, who died in 1967; she married again in 1969 to Ralph E Davis.

Louise is survived by her son, Gregory of Poland; her daughters, Kim Weitzman of Austintown and Patricia (Benjamin) Fauver of Strongsville; her sister, Barbara Genco of Poland; her cousin, Richard Regano of Canfield; sister-in-law, Audrey Davis of Arizona; her grandchildren, Scott Weitzman of Cleveland, Auburn (Noah) Seneczko of Strongsville and Chad Fauver of Strongsville and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph E Davis; parents, Pietro and Rose Genco; her sisters, Pauline Mahan, Sandra Kane and Rosemary Carkido; her brother, Leonard Genco and her son-in-law, Samuel J. Weitzman.

A memorial service will take place Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 6:30 p.m., at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.