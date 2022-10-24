BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise E. Rade, 96, formerly of Boardman, died Friday, October 14, 2022, in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Louise was born in Tyrone, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Matthew and Sophia Stojkovic Korenic but grew up in Youngstown with her seven siblings.

She graduated from The Rayen School and briefly attended Youngstown College.

She met her future husband, Joseph “Dewey” Rade, while participating in in a local church bowling league, where it was rumored that he paid a friend a princely sum to swap so that he could be on her team. The couple married on August 23, 1947 and eventually settled in Boardman, where they raised their two sons.

Louise had many talents and relished taking on new challenges. She was an avid golfer and bridge player throughout her life. After her husband’s retirement, she went to work for Strouss’ Department Store and became one of the top salespersons in the May Company. Always very creative, she became an accomplished artist and teacher of art later in her life. She remained a prolific artist, even after losing much of her sight to macular degeneration. In 2017, she won second place for two-dimensional art and in 2020, received the Visioneer Award in national competitions for visually-impaired artists, sponsored by The American Printing House for the Blind.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey, on April 12, 2014 and is survived by two sons, James (Gay Mayo) Rade of Elkton, Maryland and Dr. Jeffrey (Dr. Julia Bonacum) Rade of Westborough, Massachusetts; four grandchildren, Grace and Matthew Rade and Dale and Larry Lent and two great-grandchildren, Chase and Morgan Lent.

Prayers will begin at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr’s Centre Drive, Canfield, OH 44406, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated at 10:00 a.m., at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Boardman.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the funeral home.

Following the Mass, Louise will be laid to rest next to her husband in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Keystone Blind Association, 3056 E. State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148, www.keystoneblind.org/online-donation-form/; or American Printing House, 1839 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY 40206, aph.givecloud.co/donate.

