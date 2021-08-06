Louis R. Cervone, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis R. Cervone, 63, died Friday, July 30, 2021, at home.

Louis was born January 17, 1958, in Warren, the son of Peter and Helen Valent Cervone.

He was a 1976 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in hospitality management from Youngstown State University.

He worked as the manager for the family’s restaurant, Austin Manor, for many years.

He was a kind, patient man who was always there to help others. He loved music, golfing, fishing and his dog, Cutty.

Louis is survived by his daughter, Lyndsey (Robert) Parker of Ohio; sisters, Carol Infante of Florida and Roe (Joseph) Carrino of California; brother, Peter (Michelle Brocious) Cervone, Jr. of Florida; three grandchildren, Andrew, Katie and Ben and his former spouse, Cyndi Cervone.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Lauren Cervone.

Per Louis’ wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, North Jackson Chapel.

