BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis A. “Lou” Sudano, 88, died peacefully, Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Austinwoods Nursing Home, surrounded by his family.

Lou was born October 7, 1934, in Niles, the son of Nicola and Pauline Reino Sudano.

He was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School and a Korean War veteran of the United States Navy.

Lou worked as an air traffic controller for the FAA for 37 years, retiring in 1994.

Before his retirement, he and his wife moved to Alaska, where they spent 11 happy years. While in Alaska, Lou and Grace owned and operated Beluga Lou’s, a salmon fishing guide business. He was also a retired licensed commercial airline pilot and a bush pilot in Alaska. Lou was an accomplished musician and professional guitar player, playing in groups and bands for many years. He was a charter member of the PATCO, member of the VFW Post No. 1685 in Alaska and the American Legion Post No. 737 in Lake Milton.

Lou was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Lou’s wife, the former Grace Pazsint, whom he married January 17, 1958, died November 19, 2013. Lou was also preceded in death by his son, Thomas Sudano; brothers, Angelo, Nick, Tony, Mike, Joe and Jim and sisters, Angie and Carmela.

He is survived by his daughter, Diane (Joe) Baco of Berlin Center; sons, Richard (Paula) Sudano of Alaska, Mark Sudano of Berlin Center and Daniel (Dawn) Sudano of Alaska and sisters, Mary Jane (Leonard) Yurcho of Youngstown and Pauline Muccio of Niles. Lou had ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may call 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Jackson-Milton Chapel. A memorial service will follow at Noon.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

