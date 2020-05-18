Louella Joyce Patterson, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louella Joyce Patterson, 86, passed peacefully Friday morning, May 15, 2020, at her home.

Joyce was born February 20, 1934, in Fullerton, Kentucky, the daughter of Howard and Lillian Samuel Hicks.

She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Baldwin Wallace University.

She began her educational career at Youngstown City Schools, teaching at Williamson Elementary for more than 30 years before retiring.

She was a very active member of Poland United Methodist Church. She was a member of the choir, Garden Club and several other committees throughout her years. She loved her church family and spent a great deal of her time in church activities.

Joyce loved to bake. Two of her favorite traditions were decorating Christmas cookies with her grandkids and making her famous red velvet cake. Joyce was effortlessly devoted to her two daughters, grandchildren and especially her husband of 64 years. They did everything together and it was very rare to see one without the other.

Joyce and her husband, Jim, loved to travel with family and friends. Their motorhome was their second home. They traveled to 48 of 50 states, as well as much of Europe. Many of their travels included their grandchildren, who enjoyed the fun filled adventures with Grams and Gramps. In 2001, they decided to build a home in Port St. Lucie, Florida, spending their winters there. That home became a place filled with many happy memories.

She is survived by her husband, James “Jim” Patterson, whom she married August 19, 1956; two daughters, Jill Groat and Judy (Bill) Volosin, both of Boardman; one sister, Janet Echelberry of Toledo and her grandchildren, Jimmy, Jeffrey (Alyssa) Olenych and Lyndsay Olenych, Nick and Megan Groat, Alyssa Volosin and her fiancé, Paul Sabol, Amanda (Brady) Foley and Megan Volosin.

Joyce’s family would like to thank her primary caregiver, Susan Willis and Patty Slyvania for their love, devotion and outstanding care. In addition, the family would like to thank Dr. Patrick Brine, Dr. Charles Wilkins and the staff of Hospice of the Valley.

Memorial contributions are to be made to MCBDD, Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 130 Javit Court, Austintown, OH 44515, Hospice of The Valley or the Poland United Methodist Church Memorial Fund in Joyce’s name.

Friends may call 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 19 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

The Patterson Family and the staff of Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocol. As a social courtesy please wear a mask or facial covering. It is recommended that high risk visitors pay their respects 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. and others from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Joyce.

A private family service will be Wednesday followed by burial in Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be sent to www.higgins-reardon.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Louella Joyce Patterson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 19, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.