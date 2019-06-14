Lotis June Cooper Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lotis June Cooper passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Brookfield Family Living in Austintown.

Lotis was born September 2, 1922 on the family ranch in Phoenix, Nebraska. She was the second of three daughters born to John Storjohn and Alice Evans Storjohn.

Lotis grew up on the ranch and rode her horse to a one-room schoolhouse through the eighth grade. She attended high school in Atkinson Nebraska, then went to the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska, where she graduated with a Bachelor in Commercial Arts in 1945.

She moved to Omaha, Nebraska and met her husband, Frank William Cooper, who employed her as his secretary. Lotis married Frank in 1947 at the ranch in O’Neill. They made their home in Omaha, where their three children were born.

The Cooper family moved to New Hampshire in 1957, to New Jersey in 1958 and finally to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1960, where they remained until 1982.

Lotis kept busy with the children, PTA and local charitable organizations including the YWCA and American Association of University Women. As a lifelong lover and supporter of the arts, Lotis was instrumental in founding Symphony North, a charitable organization dedicated to the Pittsburgh Symphony.

Lotis traveled extensively with her husband, children, sisters and friends. She enjoyed trips to Europe, Asia, Egypt, Alaska, Hawaii and most of the continental United States.

Lotis and Frank remained in Pittsburgh until 1982 when they moved to Simsbury, Connecticut and later Lecanto, Florida. They moved to Canfield, Ohio in 1993.

Lotis quickly became involved in numerous clubs and organizations including the Youngstown Symphony Guild, the Welsh Club, the Canfield Presbyterian Church, several bridge clubs and the Canfield Republican Women’s Club. She and Frank were charter members of Opera Western Reserve.

Lotis loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and looked forward to their visits. She said that some of the happiest days were when her grandchildren were born. The grandchildren loved spending time with Lotis and especially enjoyed the sleep-overs. She loved to play the piano, and particularly enjoyed when her grandchildren played piano for her.

Lotis lost her husband of 65 years, Frank, in January 2013. She was sustained by her family and friends and continued to attend various dinners, shows and fund-raising events. Lotis left her beautiful home in October 2015 and resided at Brookdale Senior Living in Austintown until her death.

Lotis was preceded in death by her husband, Frank W. Cooper and a sister, Deloris Neumann.

She is survived by her sister, Betty Stewart of Grand Island, Nebraska; her children, John W. Cooper (Gena) of Cedaredge, Colorado, Linda J. Cooper (Rodney Lamberson) of Canfield and Cheryl M. Cooper (Frank Jewell) of San Clemente, California; grandchildren, Zachary J. Cooper, Vanessa M. Page, Vita J. Lamberson (Michael Mathes), Christopher W. Cooper, Zoe A. Saadey (Anthony), Lauren E. McEwan (Scott), Eli F. Lamberson and Eva P. Lamberson and great-grandchildren, Simon F. Mathes, Nora J. Mathes and Paige E. McEwan.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel and again on Thursday, June 20 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Canfield Presbyterian Church followed by a funeral service celebrating the life of Lotis Cooper.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Vanessa, Lisa and the staff of Brookdale Senior Living for providing such loving care to Lotis for the past three years. They also express deep gratitude to the Ohio Living Hospice nurses and staff for their kind attention during her last months.

In lieu of flowers, gifts and donations may be made to Opera Western Reserve, 1000 Fifth Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44504-1672, http://www.operawesternreserve.org.

