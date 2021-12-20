HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our precious mother, Lorraine M. Propri, 65, sadly lost her life Saturday, December 11, 2021, due to severe complications from COVID-19, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Lorraine was born September 16, 1956, in Youngstown, to the late Lawrence and Rose (Argiro) Propri.

Our beloved mother was a selfless, kind and giving person with a heart of gold that would give to anyone in need without hesitation.”

In her free time, she loved to cook some of her famous homemade dishes and visit with family and friends. Lorraine’s greatest enjoyment was spending time with her daughters and her grandchildren, whom all knew her as their “Nene,” especially her great-granddaughter, Nyla, whom she loved dearly.

Lorraine leaves to cherish her memory, three beautiful daughters, who made up the entirety of her world, Amber (Coop) Powell-Cooper, Shelli (Donald) Niec and her “baby,” Alisha (Jerome) Powell; five grandchildren, Trey, Ameira and Dillon Cooper and Donovan and Alaina Niec; a great-granddaughter, Ahnyla Cooper; two “granddogs”, Lucy and Izzy; her brother, Robert (Gina) Propri, both of whom held a special place in her heart; a bonus daughter, Kristy (Eric) Maderitz that she was so grateful to have in her life; her best friend/“Chooch” of 44 years, Jacci Johnson, with whom she shared so many special memories, as well as a host of very close family and friends that meant so much to her.

Friends and family may come for a remembrance of life from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, followed by a short memorial service at 6:00 p.m., at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown.

Condolences can be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lorraine Propri, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.