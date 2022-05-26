YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta R. “Lorrie” Graziani, 79, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

She was born October 12, 1942, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Ross and Mary Bero Bertelli.

Lorrie graduated from Villa Marie High School and received a bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University.

She was a middle school teacher for Columbus School District.

Lorrie enjoyed going to the beach, playing cards, lying out and watching sunsets. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and she was her grandchildren’s biggest cheerleader.

Lorrie is survived by her sons, Luke (Lisa) Graziani of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Mark (Wendy) Graziani of Kent; three grandchildren Nico, Dante and Mario; a great-granddaughter, Gracelynn; a sister, Agnes Ginnetti of Canfield and a brother, John (Marilou) Bertelli of Boardman.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Bertelli.

Family and friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022 and from Noon – 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, where a service will follow Friday, May 27 at 1:00 p.m.

Plant a tree in memory of Loretta by clicking here. To send flowers to Loretta’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 27 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.