WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta M. Newbury, 78, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born June 29, 1944, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Donald and Margaret Galias Kershner.

Loretta was a graduate of Rayen High School.

She received her nursing degree from East Liverpool City Hospital. She was active in the 4H at Rayen and participated for many years in the Canfield, Fair, where her mother managed the fine arts building.

Her nursing career consisted of ER nurse, operating room nurse, Psychiatric Hospital administrator in Columbus Georgia, school nurse at East Liverpool Christian School and Delaware County Christian School in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, Chester County Health Department as off site nursing coordinator and served as coordinator for the Head Start Program Chester County Pennsylvania.

She and her husband served as Worthy Matron and Worthy Patron of Crystal Chapter 18, Order of the Eastern Star in East Liverpool and was a member of the Park Boulevard Presbyterian Church East Liverpool.

She practiced her creative talents in hand making country home deco items and for many years traveled to craft shows and street fairs in Ohio and New Jersey. Along with her husband, she opened up “Country Creations”, a country craft store in the Granite Run Mall in Media Pennsylvania.

In her free time, Loretta loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping in the family travel trailer from Maine to Florida. She was particularly fond of sailing the Chesapeake Bay in their 36′ sailboat.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Newbury, Sr., whom she married June 18, 1966; daughters, Christine Teitel of Oakdale, New York and Heather M. Rall of Reading, Pennsylvania and her grandchildren, Emma Rall, Hannah Rall and Isabele Rall.

There will be no services at this time for Loretta.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org or the American Heart Association www.heart.org.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 20 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.