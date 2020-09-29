Loren Joseph Less, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loren Joseph Less, 85, passed peacefully Friday, September 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.



He was born December 29, 1934, in Salem, Ohio the son of Ernst and Helen (Arner) Less.



Loren served his country in the United States Army.

He was a graduate of Canfield High School class of 1953 and Akron University.

Loren retired from Warren Western Reserve High School in 1989, where he worked as an educator/coach/athletic trainer. Following his retirement, he was the athletic trainer at Austintown Fitch HIgh School for 19 years.



During Loren’s life, he was dedicated and actively involved in the Canfield community serving in multiple capacities: the Fourth of July Parade, Canfield Recreation Board, coach of girls softball and boys baseball at McCune Park and was a lifelong member of the Men’s Club at St. Michael’s Church.

Loren had a passion for sports. He was a varsity letter winner of multiple high school sports and was a member of the Canfield High School basketball team to make it to state. He continued his athletic career into college. After college, Loren was a boy’s high school football and basketball coach and girl’s high school basketball coach. He later became an athletic trainer. He volunteered as a track official at the local and state level and the Columbus Marathon. Because of his love of the buckeyes, he later became a Red Coat for The Ohio State football games. His passion and commitment to sports was recognized through numerous awards he had received.



Loren was an avid fisherman who loved fishing locally, at Lake Erie, West Virginia and Canada.



Loren is survived by his wife of 60 years Jerry, whom he married October 17, 1959. He leaves behind his five children, Kayte (Less) Targove of Canfield; Kelly (Jak) Filisky of Hanoverton, Jeff (Laura) Less of Westerville, Ann Less of Columbus and Jean (Gregg) Allocco of Hilliard and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.



He was also preceded in death by his parents Ernst and Helen Less and brother, Wendell Less.



The Family would like to give sincere appreciation and thanks to Hospice of the Valley, Dr. William Bartels and staff, Dr. Charles Wilkins and staff, Stephen Brasko, PT, DPT from Tri-County Rehabilitation, Home Care for the Heart, and Dr. Jennifer Gerbasi, DDS.



Family and friends may call on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 from 10 AM to 11:45 PM at St. Michael’s Church, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM.



The Less family and the church will all be practicing social distancing and proper health protocol. Masks or facial covering are required if attending. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley 5190 Market St., Boardman 44512 and the St. Michael’s Men’s Club 300 N. Broad St., Canfield 44406.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.



A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

