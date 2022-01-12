YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loreen Pero was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 2, 1925 and died Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Hilliard, Ohio.



Loreen was raised in Youngstown and was the daughter of John Vincent and Lucille Mahoney

(Constable).



She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Robert Mahoney (Phyllis) and her husband of 68 years, John Pero.

Loreen attended Immaculate Conception School and graduated from The Rayen School in 1943.

Loreen married John on May 20, 1950 at Immaculate Conception Church.



They eventually settled in Boardman, where they lived for over 50 years. After John’s retirement in 1985, they enjoyed 11 summers on Catawba Island and in 2011 they moved to Dublin, Ohio to be closer to their children and grandchildren.



Loreen was a loving mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother, which were all roles that she cherished. She was also a thoughtful and dedicated friend. Loreen was kind and sweet but also had an inner strength that sustained her and her family.

She greatly valued her Catholic faith and had a special dedication to the Blessed Mother, to whom she offered a Rosary nearly every day of her adult life.



Loreen was a child of the Great Depression and she never forgot, or let her children forget, the importance of education and hard work. In addition to raising four children, she worked outside the home for many years, including in the office of Truscon Steel, the office of her brother-in-law, Dr. Edward Caputo and as a tax preparer for H&R Block, where she continued to work until she was almost 80.



Loreen is survived by her daughters, Colleen Pero (Tom Tugend), Maureen Pero Dowd (Ned Dowd) and Eileen VanTine (Ted VanTine) and her son, Brian Pero (Susan (Burke) Pero). She is also survived by her sister, Virginia Caputo and brother-in-law, Dr. Edward Caputo. Other survivors include her eight grandchildren, Patrick Dowd, Connor Dowd (Molly (Becker) Dowd), Colleen Dowd, Kathleen (VanTine) Vogelhuber (Trent Vogelhuber), Erin (VanTine) Bauer (Saul Bauer), Kevin VanTine, Elizabeth Pero and John Pero; one great-grandchild, Hagan Vogelhuber and many nieces and nephews. Loreen is also survived by her dear friend for over 75 years, Jayne Pursifull.



A visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512; visitation at 11:00 a.m. followed by Mass at Noon, on Friday, January 14.



Loreen will be interred at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown, Ohio.



Loreen’s family understands that many of those who would otherwise attend will not be able to do so because of the pandemic. The Mass will be live-streamed via Facebook Live on the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Higgins-Reardon-Funeral-Homes-173614572648691

The family wishes to offer our deepest gratitude to the staff of the Harmony Trace Residences, Hilliard, Ohio and its hospice for the patience and kindness they showed toward Loreen over the past six years. Their care and compassion were truly exceptional.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, https://act.alz.org.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Loreen, please visit our floral store.