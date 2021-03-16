Lois Jean Bova, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Jean Bova, 88, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, March 14, 2021, at the Inn at Christine Valley in Youngstown.

Lois was born October 3, 1932, in Niles, a daughter of Michael and Mary Modarelli Chirichigno.

In her youth, she was a soloist at Sacred Heart Church and sang for many weddings.

She graduated from Ursuline High School in 1950 and attended the Dana School of Music at Youngstown State University.

She worked at McKelvey’s in the Adjustments Department prior to having children.

She married Eugene Bova on October 12, 1957, at St. Dominic’s Church. Together, they raised three children, Juliana, Jeanne and Frank. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She possessed exquisite taste in fashion, home decor and music. In her free time, she loved entertaining her family and friends with stories and laughter.

She was an active member of St. Charles Parish.

Lois leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Eugene; her children, Juliana (J. Michael) Eggiman of Columbus, Jeanne (Michael) Herman of Canfield and Frank (Michele) Bova of Boardman. She also leaves five grandchildren, Andrew and Lexy Herman, Michael Eggiman and Maria and Geno Bova.

There will be no calling hours.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at St. Charles Church in Boardman and is open to family and friends.

A private burial for the family will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

The family requests that any material contributions in Lois’s honor be made to St. Charles Borromeo Church.

Arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 17 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.