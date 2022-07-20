POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lloyd Robert Brenner, Sr., 88, died peacefully Friday, June 3, 2022, at Masternick Memorial Nursing Home, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Lloyd was born November 9, 1933, in Youngstown, the son of the late Don and Lorena Keast Brenner.

He was a 1951 graduate of Chaney High School and enlisted in the Navy shortly after graduating. Lloyd served his country on the battleship USS Missouri and destroyer escort USS Melvin R. Nauman, DE 416. He was a proud member of the Destroyer Escort Sailors Association.

Lloyd was a longtime resident of Canfield, where he and his wife raised their six children.

Lloyd worked as a tool and die maker for General Motors for 24 years until his retirement in 1995.

During his retirement, he enjoyed traveling across the country in his motorhomes, especially visiting many national parks. While raising their children, Lloyd also enjoyed camping and boating with his family. A true car enthusiast, he enjoyed restoring and repairing cars with his sons. In his spare time, Lloyd enjoyed target shooting and photography.

He was a lifetime member of the Salem Hunt Club, where he enjoyed cowboy reenactment shoots. Lloyd was also a member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church and the American Legion Austintown Post.

Lloyd is survived by his wife of 65 years, the former Rita Klein of New York, whom he married October 27, 1956; daughter, Karoline Brenner (Michael Sorensen) of Lafayette, Louisiana; four sons, William (Margaret) Brenner of Alamo, California, Robert (Cheryl) Brenner of Byrdstown, Tennessee, Michael (Tamra) Brenner of Reno, Nevada and Richard (Nancy) Brenner of Hubbard; daughter-in-law, Nicole Brenner of Agoura Hills, California; 12 grandchildren, Nicholas, Robert, Marie, Erich, Aron, Kayla, Christian, Emma, Cole, Megan, Nathan and Karlie and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Lloyd Robert Brenner, Jr.; sister, Donna Jean Brenner and sister-in-law, Helen Goddard.

Family and friends may call from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 420 Clearmount Drive, Youngstown, OH 44511, where a memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to thank the staff at Masternick Memorial for excellent loving care and compassion given to Lloyd.

Material tributes may take the form of donations to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

