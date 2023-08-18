CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa M. Timms, 69, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital, with her family by her side after a courageous five-year battle with cancer.

She was born on September 28, 1953, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Merle L. Davis and Marian Palmer.

After graduating from Sharon High School in 1971, Lisa pursued her dreams by completing her certificate at Wilmars Beauty Academy.

Her commitment to her craft and dedication to continuous learning made her a highly respected professional in the field. Lisa’s passion for her work was evident in the relationships she built with her clients over her 42-year career. She dedicated her time to making others feel beautiful and confident. Lisa worked for Humility of Mary Nursing Facilities, where she brought joy to many residents through her hair styling skills.



Outside of work, Lisa lived a rich and fulfilling life. She had a zest for holidays and was known for her impeccable holiday shopping. She also made sure her home was always decorated. Family was of utmost importance to Lisa. Spending time on family vacations was always a highlight of her life. She found immense happiness in attending her grandchildren’s activities, particularly her grandson’s football games. It was clear that she cherished moments spent together and took pride in supporting their endeavors.



Lisa was also a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH), where she formed lifelong friendships and engaged in various community activities. Her dedication to both family and community set an inspiring example for all who knew her.



Despite facing a challenging battle with cancer for the past five years, Lisa remained incredibly courageous. Throughout her journey, she drew strength from the love and support of her family who stood by her side until the very end.



Lisa was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rick Timms, whom she married on January 13, 1973 and who passed away on December 19, 2008.

Lisa is survived by her loving daughter, Heather (Tom) Tsarnas of Canfield and her son, Chris (Jennifer) Timms of Michigan. She leaves behind a lasting legacy through her two cherished grandchildren, Logan Tsarnas and Zoe Timms, both of Canfield.



A visitation to honor Lisa’s life will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

Another visitation will take place on Tuesday, August 22 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., at St. Charles Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 11:00 a.m.



Lisa’s family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Ricci, Dr. DeBernardo, Dr. Rubino, Patrice Fleckenstein and Jacquelyn Stewart APRN, CNP, for all of their care over the years.

