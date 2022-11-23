BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Marie Golden, 81, died Monday, November 21, 2022, at Hospice House.

Linda was born December 4, 1940, in Nashville,Tennessee, a daughter of the late Sam and Frankie Gibson Langley.

She married her husband, Russell J. Golden, Jr., on June 27, 1964; he died October 14, 2010.

Linda was an avid Notre Dame University and Cardinal Mooney High School fan. She enjoyed going to the casino and her favorite holiday was St. Patrick’s Day. Her greatest love was for her family.

Linda leaves her daughter, Angel (Mike) Trell; two granddaughters, Alexis, Madalyn and her dear lifelong friends, with whom she made her home, the Enyeart family.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband and her precious granddaughter, Erin Trell.

Friends and family may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m.

Linda will be buried by her husband, Russell, in Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery, Rittman.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Erin Trell Memorial Scholarship Fund, in memory of Linda.

