Linda Marie DePascale, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Marie DePascale, 62, passed away peacefully at Hospice House, with her husband and daughter by her side, Monday, May 25, 2020, in North Lima.

She was born May 21, 1958, to Robert and Irene Rohn Reischman in Akron.

A graduate of the University of Akron, she worked as an administrative assistant for 35 years at Ohio Edison, finishing her career in the human resource department. She thoroughly enjoyed three years of retirement and believed it to be the best decision of her life.

On December 10, 1992, she married Jerome “Jerry” DePascale in the Cayman Islands.

Linda enjoyed the beach, traveling, reading and her aerobics class. She was also fond of dark chocolate, spending time with friends and family and cooking.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry; daughter, Marie DePascale of North Lima; two brothers, James “Jim” Reischman (Shirley) of Cincinnati and David Reischman (Cindy) of Utah, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Irene Reischman and in-laws, Gerald and Marie DePascale.

A time of gathering will be 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 30 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starrs Centre, Canfield, OH 44406. Prayers will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 30 at the funeral home, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude’s Catholic Church in Columbiana.

The DePascale family, the funeral home and church will all be practicing social distancing and proper health protocol. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Linda.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material tributes take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley in Linda’s memory.

