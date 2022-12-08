YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda M. Roca, 54, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at St Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.



She was born December 30, 1967, in Youngstown, a daughter of Rick and Mary E. Hagan Roca.



Linda was a 1986 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

She devoted her time as her mother’s primary caregiver. Linda enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening.



Linda is survived by her mother; a brother, Mark R. (Jessica) Roca of Howland and a sister, Kathleen Roca of Columbus.



She was also preceded in death by her father, Rick Roca.



Family and friends may call Saturday, December 17th from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations in care of the funeral home to help the family.



Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 9 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.