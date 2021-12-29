LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Linda L. Daisher, 74, died Sunday, December 26, 2021.

She was born August 14, 1947, in Columbus, a daughter of Frank and Evelyn Case Ontko.

Linda was a graduate of Walnut Ridge High School in Columbus where she was the swim team captain and attended The Ohio State University. She worked in retail for many years and she was most proud of raising her children and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was involved in Bible study, bowling leagues, the PTA and she was a member of the Ladies of the Shrine and 4H. She was an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan.

Linda is survived by two daughters, Melinda Daisher of Euclid and Rebecca (Scott) Romigh of Berlin Center; a son, Scott (Rachel) Daisher of Painesville; two sisters, Sarah (Dan) Binder and Leesa (Doug) Bennett; brother, Michael Ontko; 11 grandchildren, Sergio and Vincent Matos, Ryan and Justin Musch, Courtney Wilson, Koby Romigh, Samantha and Tayler Daisher, Joseph Ziegler and Alex and Harlow Daisher; one great-grandson, Matthew Wilson and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her stepmother, Martha Ontko.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021.

Linda’s funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road.

Interment will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Linda’s memory may be made to the Youngstown Shrine Club, 1735 W South Range Road, North Lima, OH 44452, P.O. Box 302 or Angels for Animals, 4750 S Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

