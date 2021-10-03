Linda K. Sarantinos Kalis, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda K. Sarantinos Kalis, 76, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 30, 2021, with her family by her side.

She was born September 17, 1945 in Akron, the daughter of George (Sarantinos) Kay and Margaret (Sebastian) Kay.

Linda grew up in Lincoln Knolls in the Sleepy Hollow area and was a 1963 graduate of The Rayen School.

She sang backup vocals on the single 45 local hit, “210 To Yuma,” with Mickey Kalis and the Bakersfield Blues Band in 1969. She then began working at Kmart in the wig department in the early ’70s before owning and operating a wig shop of her own on Youngstown’s West Side. She then owned and operated a gift shop, Bambi’s Gifts of Love and worked at the family business, King Kar Motors as the office manager until her retirement.

Linda was a wonderful homemaker and loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She made the holidays and every day so very special for everyone. She loved spending time in her surroundings at home conversing, relaxing and scratching off instant lottery tickets with her husband, Joe. Together they enjoyed sitting on the porch and feeding the birds and enjoying life. Linda was the most beautiful, generous, wonderful, caring and selfless woman anyone could ever know. We all learned so much from her, she will truly be missed by all of the lives she’s touched.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Joe Wade; daughter, April (Kristopher) Dahl of Austintown; son, Christopher (Janet Misel) Kalis of Youngstown; brother, Mark Kay of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Zach, Jasmine and Lillian Dahl and Julian and Alec Kalis; two nephews, Milan and Brandon Kay; niece, Lora Kay; former daughter-in-law, Kathy (Reno) Kalis; Patrick Siciliano, whom she raised as one of her own and close friends, Linda Davis, Gina Mordecki and Nancy Popio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Michael Kalis, with whom she always remained the best of friends; her infant daughter, Angela Kalis and a sister, Sandra Sarantinos.

Linda is now reunited with all of her family and friends in the heavens above and watching over all of us who will forevermore hold her memory dear.

Linda’s funeral service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 4, 2021 at Higgins – Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Interment will be in Brunstetter Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.