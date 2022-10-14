Youngstown – Linda, K. Gabler, 68 passed away Wednesday morning, October 5, 2022 at Canfield Health Care Center.

She was born February 2, 1954 in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the late Paul and Marie Dettmer Gordon.

Linda was a graduate of Halton City High school and went on to college.

She spent her career working in accounting. Linda also enjoyed water/snow skiing, boating and reading. She adored her children, grandchildren and her fur baby, Tilda.

Linda is survived by her husband, Theodore J Gabler, whom she married October 3, 1981; two sons, Ted P. (Kelli) Gabler and Bryan P. (Josie) both of Austintown; three grandchildren, Blake, Faith and Baker; a brother, Gary (Leslie) Gordon of Texas; her mother-in-law, Norine Gabler of Youngstown; brother-in-law, Jeffrey (Nikki) Gabler; sisters-in-law, Heidi Hoffman and Shelley Gabler; her aunt, Joni Knisley; her fur baby, Tilda and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Sharon and Beverly and her father-in-law, Ted C. Gabler.

Private family services took place at Higgins Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

In lieu of flowers material tributes may take the form of donations to the family to assist them during this time.



