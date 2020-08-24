Linda J. (Scirra) Fox, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda J. (Scirra) Fox, 71, died peacefully at home, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, after a brief illness.

Linda was born May 27, 1949, the daughter of the late Daniel and Jane Schirua.

She graduated from Penn Hills High School and Edinboro University with a Bachelor’s in education.

Linda married the love of her life, Jim Fox, in June of 1973.

She went on to work for a Phar-Mor and later became an insurance agent for Victor Buck Insurance Agency in Hubbard.

Linda was also a member of Boardman United Methodist Church.

Linda was a wonderful mother and enjoyed nothing more than watching her two sons play in various athletics contests throughout their lives. Her greatest joy, however, was her four grandchildren. She loved spending time with them at the beach and watching them grow up. She loved to brag about their successes throughout life and took pride in knowing her grandchildren were always there to lend a helping hand.

Linda leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Michael (Kristin) Fox of Poland, Dr. Christopher (Dr.Jessica) Fox of Mooresville, North Carolina and her four grandchildren, Madison, Emma, Landon and Laiken. She also leaves behind her brother, Daniel Schirua.

Her loving husband, Jim Fox, preceded her in death December of 2018.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the nurses and doctors of Sunrise Assisted Living in Poland.

The Fox family and the funeral home will all be practicing social distancing and proper health protocol. Masks or facial covering are required if attending. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, August 25, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at Higgins- Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

A private family service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to “Keep Fighting Kristin” care of Struthers Federal Credit Union, 808 Poland Avenue, Struthers, Ohio 44471.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

