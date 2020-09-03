Linda J. Grbinick, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda J. Grbinick, 73, passed away Tuesday September 1, 2020 at her home, with her family by her side.



She was born June 18, 1947, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late William George Llewellyn and Donna Jean (VanHorn) Cooper.



Linda devoted her life to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed crafting, crocheting, dancing and baking, especially her famous pumpkin bread.



Linda is survived by her daughter, Laura (Kenneth “Dan”) Stainfield of Austintown; son, Lawrence “Larry” Grbinick of Austintown; three grandchildren, Kenneth “Tyler” Stainfield, Brooke (Nick) Adams and Justin Stainfield; two great-grandchildren, Landyn and Isabella; two sisters, Sheryl Dragovich of Youngstown and Janet Pence, with whom she made her home with in Austintown; her Aunt Glenora (Karl) Wasser and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Linda was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Ron Dragovich and nephew, Kristopher Dragovich.





Family and friends may call Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Bethel Assembly of God Church in Austintown, where a funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m at the church with Pastor Joel Theis officiating.



The family would like to thank Linda’s special angels, Maureen, Brenda and Danica for their care and compassion given.



Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Linda J. (Llewellyn) Grbinick, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: