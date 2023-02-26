CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Houck Eisenzimmer, 86, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family, in Akron, on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Linda Lou Wynkoop was born in Toronto, Ohio, where she attended Toronto High School, class of 1954. She was a cheerleader, homecoming queen and continued to be an active alumnus for many years.

After graduation, Linda worked for American Airlines as a flight attendant, living in New York City. When she stopped flying to start her family, she was an active member of the Kiwi Club, an organization for retired flight attendants; she enjoyed many happy events with her fellow “flightless birds.”

Linda married David S. Houck in 1959 and lived in Canfield, where she raised her two children, Heidi and Bryan.

Linda was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown, where she loved her time in the choir. Linda served for many years as a member of the Junior League of Youngstown. Linda also devoted time and was on the Board of Directors for Paisley House in Youngstown, a nonprofit senior living residence established in 1909, serving both women and men. Linda loved to garden, water ski on the Clarion River and she was an active member for many years with the Youngstown Ski Club. She loved to travel and took many trips across the globe, with a trip to China and Japan as a few of her favorites. She loved listening to music and especially loved to dance. An avid reader and active member of her investment club, Linda was always learning. If you were lucky enough to attend one of Linda’s dinners or parties, you were indeed treated to a wonderful event put on by an amazing hostess. As a grandmother, she was bestowed the name “Maam” by her grandsons, and always made their visits special by hiding small toys and candy for a rousing scavenger hunt for hidden treasure. With a love of bird watching and gardening; she loved spending time outdoors.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Heidi M. Houck Lueking and son-in-law, William J. Lueking of Hockessin, Delaware; son, Bryan D Houck and daughter-in-law, Amy Houck of Grand Rapids, Michigan; grandsons, Will Lueking (Mara), Hayden Lueking, David S Houck, Noah, Ezra and Miles and granddaughter, Bella.

Linda was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Marion Wynkoop Bolles; beloved father, Ralph George Wynkoop; her sister, Adelaide (Winnie) Wykoop Carter; brother, Ralph Valjean Wynkoop; husband, David S. Houck and husband, George Eisenzimmer.

Visitation will take place from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown, followed by a memorial service at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown, in Linda’s name.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 27 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.