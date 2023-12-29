POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda D. Paris, 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at her home in Poland, with her devoted husband by her side.

Born on January 10, 1945, in Youngstown, Linda was the daughter of the late William and Katherine Williams.

She was a 1963 graduate of North High School.

Linda’s passion for education led her to pursue two Master’s degrees from YSU.

Linda’s career as a teacher spanned several decades at Dobbins Elementary School. She was not only an exceptional and dedicated educator but also one of the most beloved teachers by staff and students.

Upon retirement, she enjoyed the warm southern lifestyle at her Florida residence. She loved to travel, venturing on many exciting trips abroad. She was an avid reader, enjoyed long walks, yoga and spending time with her granddaughters.

Linda was a devout member of Holy Family Church. She served as a CCD teacher and Eucharistic Minister as well as, dedicated her time to the ST. Vincent DePaul Society. Linda’s faith was an integral part of her life. Her love and devotion to her family and the Blessed Mother was of the utmost importance to her.

Linda’s fondest memories were of her time as a Camp Fitch Counselor and endless summers on the shores of Lake Erie. She loved being able to create joyful experiences with children on their camping adventures.

On December 10, 1964, she exchanged vows with the love of her life, Patrick Paris, Sr. Together they built a beautiful life filled with love and joy.

Linda was the epitome of loveliness, a consummate caregiver and the cornerstone of her family. Linda truly exemplified the meaning of ‘grace under pressure,’ weathering every storm with silent strength and finesse. She was known for her sweet smile, demure and dignified demeanor, genuine kindness, strong constitution and immeasurable faith.

Linda is survived by her adoring husband, Patrick; their daughter, Lisa Marie Paris of Clearwater, Florida; their son, Patrick S. Paris, of Poland; two grandchildren, Kirtland and Liddia Holovatick and her two brothers, William (Cindy) Williams and Eric (Roseanne) Williams, both residing in Liberty.

Linda’s love for her family knew no bounds and she will forever hold a special place in their hearts.

Visitation will be held at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Linda’s life will be held at Holy Family Church on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to St. Vincent DePaul Society at Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Road, Poland, Ohio 44514.

