BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Linda Bumgardner, 68, a spirited soul and spunky individual, bid farewell to this world, Saturday, July 8, 2023, after bravely battling cancer.

Born October 12, 1954, in Youngstown, Linda lived a life filled with mischievous antics and unforgettable moments.

After graduating from Jackson-Milton High School, Linda worked as a tow motor operator at Comprehensive Logistics. Even after retirement, Linda’s thirst for excitement and zest for life was not quenched. She continued to spread joy by working part time at the Mocha House in Boardman, sharing her vibrant personality with everyone she encountered.

With an insatiable appetite for adventure, Linda was always ready for an impromptu road trip or a spontaneous garage sale- shopping spree. Her infectious energy radiated wherever she went, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those fortunate enough to have known her.

Linda will be remembered for her quick wit and humorous anecdotes. She had a unique ability to brighten even the gloomiest of days with her contagious laughter and lively spirit.

In addition to her mischievous side, Linda possessed an unwavering strength of character that carried her through life’s trials and tribulations. Her battle with cancer showcased her incredible courage and determination.

Linda leaves behind a legacy filled with cherished memories and unforgettable moments. She will forever remain in the hearts of those she held dear, especially daughter, Tracy Bumgardner Kirtley; son-in-law, Daryl J. Kirtley; and grandchildren, Kayla Danielle and DJ Kirtley.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Roger A. Baumgardner; son, Roger Jr.; and brothers, Richard “Dick” and Ray Treharne.

In honor of her love for bonfires and get-togethers, there will be a celebration of life picnic at 3:00 p.m.Sunday, August 13, 2023, at her daughter’s home, 6644 Leffingwell Road, Canfield.

Arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Linda Bumgardner, please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.