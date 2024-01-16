YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On January 11, 2024, Lillian B. Kelly passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her son’s home in Little River, South Carolina.

Born in Pensacola, Florida on January 14, 1939 to Edward Fischer and Margaret McDonough Fischer, she grew up in Cleveland and later Buffalo, New York where she became an RN at Mercy Hospital School of Nursing.





Lillian’s career as a registered nurse was nothing short of extraordinary. She dedicated her entire professional life to caring for others first in Buffalo: at Kenmore Mercy Hospital and the VA and later at Akron General Hospital followed by more than 30 years as an intermediate intensive care nurse at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown. Her ability to provide comfort and support during difficult times was truly remarkable. Lillian’s impact on the field of nursing cannot be overstated; she leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations of healthcare professionals.



Outside of work, Lillian cherished spending time with her family and friends. Gardening was a passion. She believed that love and connection were the foundations of a fulfilling life and she nurtured those relationships with utmost care throughout the year and especially during holidays.



Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Margaret McDonough Fischer, as well as by her beloved husband, Robert H. Kelly, whom she married on September 15, 1962. Robert passed away on February 5, 2002, leaving behind a void that was never quite filled.



She is survived by her loving son, Edward H. (Martha) Kelly of Little River, South Carolina; two grandchildren, Justin (Yessica) Price of Charlotte, North Carolina and Lynn (Jeff) McLish of Orlando, Florida, who were the pride and joy of her life and her three great-grandchildren, Audrey, Spencer and Emilia. Lillian is also survived by her two sisters, Margaret Fischer of Buffalo, New York and Grace Febres of Tampa, Florida and nieces, Kelly Febres and Kate Febres also of Tampa.



Visitation will be held Thursday, January 18, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

Prayers will be held Friday, January 19, at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Church.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to New Lease on Life, 2773 E Midlothian Blvd., Struthers, OH 44471

