BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lidia Marinucci, 92, passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2023, with her loved ones by her side.

She was born on October 1, 1931, in Pacentro, Italy, a daughter of the late Antonio and Anna Rubino.

Lidia devoted her life to taking care of her family and raising her children. Her passion for spending time with her family was evident in everything she did. Whether it was making pasta from scratch or hosting Sunday dinners, Lidia created a warm and loving environment where everyone felt welcomed. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and she delighted in babysitting them whenever she had the chance.

Lidia was a devout Catholic, attending Sunday Masses at St. Dominic Church.

Lidia had a zest for life that was contagious. She had a natural talent for dancing and could always be found twirling around with an infectious smile on her face. Italian music flowed through her veins, and she would often be heard humming along to the uplifting melodies that brought joy to her heart.

In addition to being a doting mother and grandmother, Lidia possessed a creative spirit. She found solace in crocheting and spent countless hours perfecting each stitch. Lidia’s passing is deeply mourned by all who knew her.

Left to honor Lidia’s memory are her five children, Lucy Stanton of Columbus, Linda (Bob) McGovern of Canfield, Raffaele (Kristine) Marinucci of Columbus, Rina (Frank) Deley of Columbus and Marco (Janie) Marinucci of Boardman. Lidia’s legacy also lives on through her 11 grandchildren, Rob (Cheryl) McGovern, Kristina (Adam) Tokash, Tara (Nick) Allen, David (Hillary) Stanton, Nicholas (Caitlin) Marinucci, Danielle (Craig) Cusano, Brian McGovern, Taylor (Tommy) Johnson, Gianna (Anthony) Rohan, Nicole (Marcelo) Fracchia and Carmen (fiancée, Sophia) Marinucci and 22 great-grandchildren, who will carry forward her spirit of love and warmth. Lidia also leaves her two brothers, Pasquale Rubino of Poland and Fernando (Rose) Rubino of Poland and sister-in-law, Illda Rubino of Canada.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carmen Marinucci, whom she married on June 18, 1948 and who passed away on November 13, 2010; son-in-law, David Stanton; brother, Marco Rubino; two sisters, Flavia (Crescenzo) DiPilla and Filomena (Frank) Pacelli; as well as sister-in-law, Tina Rubino.

Family and friends may call Thursday, December 14 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

Prayers will be held Friday, December 15 at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Church

Lidia’s family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of the Valley for all of their care and compassion during this time. In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

