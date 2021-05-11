Letitia “Tish” V. Cain, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Letitia “Tish” V. Cain, age 96, formerly of Canfield and Naples, Florida, died Sunday, May 2, 2021 at the Inn at Poland Way.



Letitia was born June 10, 1924, in Youngstown, the daughter of Frank and Elva Crosby McGlade.

She had been a member of Tippecanoe Country Club where she loved to golf, the Naples Cruise Club, Naples Yacht Club, enjoyed boating on Lake Milton and playing cards with her card club, the Jokerettes.



Her husband, James F. Cain, whom she married Jan. 24,1946, died May 26, 1999.

She is survived by three daughters, Kathleen M. Cain of Louisville, Colo., Karen Naughton of Canfield and Susan (James) Donnelly of Canfield; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Kathy Hull Cain of Canfield.



Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sons, Michael, James and Robert Cain; three sisters, Anna Dugan, Mary Block and Evelyn Callan; two brothers, George Dugan and Paul McGlade; and a son-in-law, Tom Naughton.



The Cain family would like to thank the Memory Care staff at the Inn at Poland Way for their professional and compassionate care.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday morning, May 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. and friends may call Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr’s Centre Drive, Canfield, Ohio and on Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., prior to Mass at St. Michael Church.

Please follow CDC guidelines at the funeral and church during this time.



