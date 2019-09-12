Lester “Ted” L. McIntyre, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lester “Ted” L. McIntyre, 84, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 peacefully with his wife by his side.

Ted was born May 4, 1935 in Clarksburg, West Virginia the son of the late Howard and Pauline (Oldaker) McIntyre.

Ted served his country in the United States Army.

He retired from General Motors, Security Department, in 1995.

He enjoyed hunting and cooking among many other hobbies.

Ted was an active member of Bible Baptist Temple in Campbell where he was a Trustee for many years; as well as, serving in other capacities around the church. He loved helping anyone in need…Ted’s time was your time.

He is survived by his wife, the former Peggy S. Garrett, whom he married January 16, 1982….with record temps and snow fall but the warmth of their marriage never diminished over the years. He adored her to the very end, with his final words being “I love you.” Ted was the absolute love of Peggy’s life.

He is also survived by three stepsons, Ed (Eve) McIntyre of Southside, Tennessee, Jim (Christine) McIntyre of South Daytona, Florida and Bill (Debi) McIntyre of Warren and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, David McIntyre; a sister, Eula Briedenbach and two brothers, Bill McIntyre and Ed McIntyre.

Family and friends may call Friday, September 13 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with military honors being held prior to the start of the service.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Bible Baptist Temple, 230 Lettie Avenue, Campbell, OH 44405.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 13 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.