AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard Veith, 84, passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at Brookdale Nursing Home.

He was born on August 31, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Paul and Virginia (Truog) Veith.



Leonard is a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

His career started as a skilled carpenter before transitioning into a truck driver for Anchor Motor Freight.



Serving in the United States Navy within the renowned United States Naval Construction Battalion, popularly known as the Navy Seabees, Leonard demonstrated his selflessness and dedication to his country.



Beyond his professional and military achievements, Leonard had a profound passion for running. An active member of the Youngstown Road Runners Club, he found great joy in participating in marathons. Notably, Leonard proudly completed multiple marathons including the prestigious Boston Marathon. In recognition of his incredible dedication to running, he had the honor of carrying the Olympic Torch when it traveled through Ohio in the 1996 olympic torch relay.



Alongside his love for running, Leonard also harbored a deep appreciation for Nascar. As an avid fan, he had the opportunity to drive major speedways such as the Daytona International Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.



Among Leonard’s proudest accomplishments was building his family home in Youngstown where he raised his family.



Leonard married the former Linda Weidman on March 22, 1969 and she preceded him in death on September 3, 2021.

He is survived by his daughters, Lenora Finsen and Louisa (Brad) Jackson; grandchildren Leo, Libby, and Len Finsen and Tes Loftus, Tyler (Melanie) Jackson, Trista (Matthew) Pourier, and Avery Jackson; and five great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 15, 2023, from noon to 1:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, where a funeral service will follow beginning at 1:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery.



In honor of Leonard’s memory, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Leonard’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to the Brookdale family and hospice support for their care and compassion.



Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.