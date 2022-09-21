YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard Mark Grinstead died Friday, September 9, 2022 at Lakeland Regional Hospital in Lakeland Florida after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He never gave up hope.



Lenny was born June 6, 1962 in Youngstown, a son of Leonard S. and Patricia A. Jacobson Grinstead.

He attended Woodrow Wilson High School, then graduated in 1980 from Canfield High School and attended YSU after the family moved to Canfield.





Lenny enjoyed playing tennis, baseball, golf and barbecuing, however, his biggest joy was music. He was a born drummer, starting lessons at the age of five. He played with many bands in the Youngstown area before moving to Lakeland, Florida in 1985. He played top 40, country and classic rock with bands in and around Lakeland, such as the Sofa Kings, Fat Clemenza, Jelly Finger and Lock, Stock & Barrel and was said to be the best drummer in Lakeland.



Lenny was loved and liked by everyone who knew him. He made an extra effort to be helpful and kind to people. If you needed help, Lenny was first in line. He will be greatly missed.



Lenny was employed by the Polk County Board of Education in motor and maintenance equipment repair, traveling to different schools, repairing anything from air conditioners to tractors.



When Lenny could no longer work, a benefit was held for him and six bands came and played to support him. Special friends since the fourth grade at Taft school in Youngstown, who also live in Lakeland, Vince Del Colle and Jimmy Shipton, did everything they could to help him make his difficult journey easier. Ursula Colter was at his side to talk and listen and help Lenny in any way she could by caring deeply for him.



Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Patricia Grinstead of Canfield; his sister, Mary, P. Hubbard of Tipp City, Ohio; aunts, Margaret Novak of Campbell and Nancy Jean Niemczura of Austintown; nephews, Bradley Grinstead of Arizona and Joe (Lauren) Cook of Pendleton, Indiana; niece, Stephanie Fruchey of Anderson, Indiana and his German Shepherd, Buster.



Family and friends may call Sunday, September 25 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.



Prayers will be held on Monday, September 26 at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St Michael Church in Canfield.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.



A Celebration of Life will be held for Lenny in Lakeland in October.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes can take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society.

