Leonard A. Pitts, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard A. Pitts, 66, died Thursday, September 2, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born July 9, 1955, in Youngstown, to parents Leonard and Ameilia “Emma” Gabriel Pitts.

Leonard was a 1973 graduate of Girard High School.

He was an entrepreneur, salesman, musician and a charter boat captain.

He is survived by his mother, Emma; his wife, Diane O’Connell Pitts, whom he married June 27, 1975; three sons, Leonard “Lenny” of Youngstown, Andrew of Texas and Stephen (Angela) of Youngstown; two sisters, Linda Beck of Poland and Lucy (George) DiCioccio of Boardman; five grandchildren, Kirsten, L.J., Arlo, Jordan and Emma Rose Pitts; his in-laws, Janet and Bob Toth of Hubbard and Bill and Pam O’Connell of Rochester, New York, as well as his numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Leonard was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing from his boat, “Tootsie.” He was a skilled drummer and played in multiple rock’n’roll bands during his life. He was a proud supporter of the Canfield wrestling program and would attend every event. Leonard loved life and cared dearly about his wife, children, grandchildren, family and friends.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown.

His Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with calling hours one hour prior to the Mass, on Wednesday, September. 8, 2021, at St. Rose Catholic Church.

