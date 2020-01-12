Lawrence Sammartino, North Ridgeville, Ohio

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence S. Sammartino, 70, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a courageous two year battle with esophageal cancer on January 10, 2020.

Lawrence, affectionately known as Larry, was born February 27, 1949, in Youngstown, the son of Albert P. and Marie C. Altier Sammartino.

He was a 1967 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Youngstown State University.

Larry loved the transportation industry and classic cars. Together with a business partner, he realized his dream of owning his own company, All American Moving Company. A Mayflower agent for many years, the company grew to be one of the most successful in the tri-state area. Even though the company was sold in 1991, Larry continued to work with various retail and transportation companies in operations roles up to and after his move to Columbus in 2006. He retired in 2013.

Larry was a man of deep faith. He was a long-standing member of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Boardman and later St. Brigid of Kildare in Dublin. Larry loved his parish communities and served in various ministries, including head usher, parish council president, festival committee president and multiple home and school committees.

While living in Columbus, Larry was president of the Avery Place Condominium Association Board and served on the Hampton Reserve Condominium Association Board, working for the homeowners to sustain fiscal health.

Preparing meals with his bride and dining with treasured family and friends, new and old, brought Larry tremendous joy. Anyone who met Larry, loved Larry.

Most recently, Larry spent his days with his faithful labradoodle, Riley, by his side and looked forward to frequent visits from his grandson, Kamden Sadowski and his precious new granddaughter, Landyn May Smith.

Larry is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Beth Johnson, whom he married September 29, 2001. They relocated to North Ridgeville in June 2019 to be closer to family as Larry continued to battle cancer. Between them, they have six children; Adam (Colleen) Smith of North Ridgeville, Ryan (Whitney) Smith of Frisco, Texas, Christopher (Lisa) Sammartino of Canfield, Matthew Sammartino of Boardman, Jennifer (Jason) Codrea of Westerville and Larry (Jenna) Sammartino of Poland and several grandchildren.

Larry leaves cherished memories to his loving sister; Stephanie Anthony and his nephew, Andrew Anthony (fiance Samantha Garrity). He is also survived by nephew; James Matthew Johnson, who resides with Larry and Mary Beth; brothers-in-law, J. Christopher (Michelle) Johnson and Jeffrey (Debbie Dohar) Johnson; several nieces and nephews; his maternal aunt, Carmella DiGaetano and many maternal and paternal cousins across his large and loving Italian family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; by his infant daughter, Nicole and by several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Boardman.

A Mass of Christian burial and celebration of Larry’s life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the church.

Memorial donations can be made to the Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association, P.O. Box 55071 #15530, Boston, MA 02205-5071 or to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue Cleveland, OH 44110-2602.

The family would like to express its deepest thanks to the incredible oncology team led by Dr. Richard Chang at the Seidman Cancer Center at University Hospital, the Gastroenterology Oncology team at The James Cancer Center at OSU in Columbus and to the exceptional nursing staff at Hospice of the Western Reserve. Your kindness and care will never be forgotten.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

To send flowers to Lawrence’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 13, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.