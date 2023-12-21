AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence Pallante, Jr., 95, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

He was born on January 7, 1928, in Gary, Indiana.



Lawrence’s successful career spanned several decades. For 29 years, he worked diligently at Areoquip Republic Hose before joining the Debartlo Corporation. Beyond his professional achievements, Lawrence had a kind and gentle nature that endeared him to his loved ones. He cherished spending time with his family and friends. Lawrence enjoyed simple pleasures in life such as golfing, fishing and going to the casino to watch horse racing.

Lawrence proudly served his country in the US Navy, demonstrating his dedication to serving his country.



Preceding Lawrence in death were his parents, Lawrence, Sr. and Josphine Pallante, as well as his wife Phyllis J. Waller Pallante, whom he married on September 29, 1948; she passed away on December 31, 1992.



Lawrence leaves behind a loving family that will continue to honor his memory. He is survived by two children: Lawrence S. (Cheryl) Pallante Sr. of Austintown and Mary (John) Dardano of Lutz, Florida; and his grandson, Larry (Robin) Pallante, Jr. of Struthers. He also leaves behind three great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, who adored their great-grandfather and will carry his spirit with them always.



The visitation will be held at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home – Austintown Chapel on December 27, 2023, from 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. Immediately following the visitation, a funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Lawrence Pallante Jr., please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 22 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.