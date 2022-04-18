CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence A. “Larry” Teaberry, Sr., age 101, died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Omni Manor in Youngstown.

Lawrence was born November 29, 1920, the son of Frank and Rose Teaberry.

He was a graduate of Sharpsville High School and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Youngstown College.

Larry served our country in the Navy during World War II in the Pacific theater.

Following his life’s passion, he became the owner and president of Winkle Electric. At his retirement in 1991, his sons purchased the business.

Larry and his bride, Celeste, were charter members of St. Michael Church in Canfield and were instrumental in its beginnings.

Always active in the community, Larry served as president of the Canfield Kiwanis, was a member of the Ursuline Community Century Club, friends of Fellows Riverside Gardens and the Butler Art Institute of American Art. Larry was also a lifetime member of the Youngstown State University Alumni Association.

Larry was a 58-year member of Tippecanoe Country Club and also had served as a board member. He enjoyed so many rounds of golf with his friends that the golf pro, George Bellino, named them the “Brady Bunch.” Larry and Celeste would eventually start spending time in Florida during the winter months, enjoying their time as members of the Pelican Bay Club in Naples, Florida.

Mr. Teabery is survived by his wife, the former Celeste Altier, whom he married June 29, 1946; two sons, Richard (Suzanne) Teaberry of Canfield and Lawrence, Jr. (Linda) Teaberry of Berlin Center; five grandchildren, Dr. Vanessa (Dr. Jacob) Schroder, Attorney Jeremy Teaberry, Jennifer (Joe) Barker, Bill Teaberry and Michael Teaberry and seven great-grandchildren, Niall, Marion, Hazel and Aggie Schroder and Mackenzie, Aubrey and Riley Barker.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Peter and Dominic Teaberry and a sister, Mary Mastrian.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Canfield.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel and 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, April 20, 2022, at St. Michael Church.

Mr. Teaberry’s family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to either St. Michael Church or Youngstown State University.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.