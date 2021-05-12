LaVerne Marie DelFratte, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LaVerne Marie DelFratte, 88, died peacefully Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Briarfield Manor Nursing Home.

LaVerne was born December 21, 1932, in Youngstown, the daughter of Myron and Nellie Szymanski Wem.

She was a member of St. Joseph Church.

She enjoyed dancing and often talked about her wonderful memories of traveling with her husband.

LaVerne is survived by her brother, Robert Wem of Midlothian, Virginia and numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald DelFratte; her brother, Myron Wem and sister-in-law, Donna Wem; a sister-in-law, Doris Wem; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Anthony and Rose Mae Delfratte; brother-in-law and sister-in- law, John and Betty Lallo; a nephew, Myron Wem and nephew and niece, John K. and Diana Lallo.

Family and friends may call 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., all at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

She will be laid to rest in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.

