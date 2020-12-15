AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lauralee Millich, 83, passed away early Thursday morning, December 10, 2020, at Liberty Healthcare Center.

She was born August 30, 1937, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late George and Edna Davis Townsend.

Lauralee graduated from North High School.

She enjoyed crafts, decorating her home and antiques. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her husband, William D. “Dave” Millich, whom she married November 13, 1965, passed away October 1, 2012.

Lauralee is survived by her son, David (Donna) Millich of Austintown; her daughter, Debbie Cowher-Perine of Austintown; grandchildren, Eric (Jada) Landgraver of Salem, Brian (Heather) Landgraver of Columbus and Jaime Landgraver (fiancé, James Cavanaugh) of Austintown; great-grandchildren, Cade, Kenley, Cooper, Gavin, Liam, Kylee and Leighlyn; sister, Barb (Richard) Soles of Hubbard and brother, George (Pat) Townsend of Girard.

Private family services were held and interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Austintown.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to, and make the checks out to, Liberty Arms Assisted Living Activity Department, 1353 Churchill-Hubbard Road, Youngstown, OH 44505.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Liberty Arms Assisted Living for the wonderful care Lauralee received while in their care for the past four years and her primary care physician, Dr. John Koval.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

