Laura L. Donahey, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura L. Donahey, 57, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sunday evening, November 8, 2020 at University Hospital, Cleveland.

She was born January 8, 1963, in Youngstown to Ernest and Jenny (McIntyre) Donahey.

Laura was an accountant for many years.

She enjoyed taking her mom, whom she resided with, to Young At Heart senior meetings at Highway Tabernacle. She enjoyed reading her Bible and other great books. She also loved listening to her Christian music. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family taking family pictures and videos during family events. She also had a love for animals and her family pets.

Laura was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Donahey and grandparents.

She leaves her mom, Jenny Donahey; her sisters, Kathleen Bossick and Scarlette Donahey; her nieces and nephews, Leah Bossick, Carly Shumaker, David Sanguinetti and Ashley Shumaker; her great-nieces and nephews, Julian Bennett, Xavier Shumaker, Layla Wagner and Aleena Wagner and cousin, Teresa Goldberg of Tampa, Florida.

Memorial Services will be held at the Jubilee Christian Fellowship for Laura on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. and she will be buried at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

