Laura Ann Williams, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Ann Williams, 54, passed away unexpectedly Friday, January 24, 2020.



She was born February 11, 1965, in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Russell and Lynn (Kline) Moorehouse.



Laura was a graduate of South River High School in Edgewater, Maryland.

She loved animals, especially dogs. She enjoyed cross stitching, needlepoint, crocheting and quilting. Laura was known to all as being kind hearted and will be dearly missed.



Laura is survived by her husband, Thomas Williams whom she married May 17, 1997; parents, Russell and Lynn Moorehouse of Stevensville, Maryland; two daughters, Jackie Powell of Maryland and Amanda Rose of Delaware; son, Robby Rose of Maryland; sister, Allison of Maryland; brother, Russ Moorehouse of Virginia; several grandchildren, stepchildren and stepgrandchildren.



Family and friends may call Thursday, January 30 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m., where a Funeral Service will follow at 6:00 p.m., at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the family to assist them during this time.

