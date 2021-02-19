Larry Wayne Steinman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Wayne Steinman, 81, of Fairfax, Virginia, husband of Laura Walsh-Steinman, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021 in his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Ruth (Worstein) Steinman and two brothers, Buddy and Eddie Steinman.

He is survived by his wife, Laura; brothers, Lavern Steinman of Springfield, Ohio, Dean Steinman of Silver Spring, Maryland, Roger Steinman of Auburn, Indiana and Darl Steinman of Auburn, Indiana and a sister, Barbara Steinman of Maryland.

Mr. Steinman was born in Finley, Ohio and moved with his family to Auburn, Indiana, where he grew up.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school and attended Purdue University while in the Navy graduating with a degree in electrical engineering.

He spent most of his career working for private contractors who supported the Federal government. His work career focused on nuclear energy, computer processes and electronic security.

Mr. Steinman was active with the Fairfax City Young at Heart Seniors Group and served on the Senior Center Advisory Council for two years.



Visitation will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., with services starting at 2:00 p.m. at the Demaine Funeral Home, 10565 Main Street, Fairfax, VA 22030. Services will also be streamed through the Demaine Funeral Home’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Demaine-Funeral-Home-Fairfax-240726059947658). The service will not appear on the page until the stream begins.

In Youngstown there will be visitation from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 22, 2021 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, 4303 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44515. This will be followed by a service at the funeral home and a short graveside service.

Mr. Steinman will be buried at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.

