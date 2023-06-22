AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry H. McDevitt, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Hospice House with his son by his side.



Larry was born on January 28, 1947, in Salem, Ohio, a son of the late Clyde “Hank” and Pauline (Logan) McDevitt.

He graduated from United Local High School in 1965.

After graduation, Larry pursued his career as an engineer and started working at Electric Furnace. He worked there for many years before moving to Taylor-Winfeld Technologies where he finished his career.

He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing in his free time. Larry also had a fascination for classic cars and loved watching his grandchildren compete in their various sports and activities.



Larry is survived by his sons, Jeremy (Kristen) McDevitt of Chardon, Ohio, Erin (Lori) McDevitt of Indian Trail, North Carolina; sister Debbie (Pete) Whitman of Salem, Ohio; brother Terry McDevitt of Thompson, Ohio; and grandchildren, Cade, Braden, Ava, Liam and Sean McDevitt.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

