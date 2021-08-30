Larry G. Taylor, Jr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry G. Taylor, Jr., 42, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021, at his home, after a long illness.

He was born February 3, 1979, in Youngstown, a son of Larry G. and Charlene DeMar Taylor, Sr.

Larry graduated from New Castle School of Trades and began a career in skilled trades.

He enjoyed cooking and golfing but especially fishing and playing poker.

Larry was a very kind, sensitive and generous person; even during his most troubled times, he found it important to make amends with the many people he cared about.

Larry is survived by his mother of Boardman; uncle, Samuel A. DeMar of Boardman; aunts, Sherry DeMar of Poland and Charisse Ricciuti of Boardman; uncle, Mickey (Tammy) Taylor of St. Louis; many special cousins and his cat, Pebbles.

He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Jason Taylor; uncles, Robert Taylor, Rick Taylor and David Ricciuti and a cousin, Ryan Ricciuti.

Family and friends may call Monday, August 30, 2021, from 8:45 – 9:45 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m.

Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to NAMI Greater Cleveland, 2012 W. 25th Street #705, Cleveland, OH 44113 or at www.namigreatercleveland.org.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 31 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.