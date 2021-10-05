Lance M. Naples, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lance M. Naples, 68, died Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born October 18, 1952, in Youngstown, the son of Mike and J. June Bisconti Naples.

Lance was a veteran of the Army.

He is survived by his brother, Rex (Bonnie) Naples of Austintown; sister, Lorna Naples of Austintown; niece, Jessica (Chris) Naples Grilli of Columbus and great-nephew, John Grilli.

There will be no services.

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lance M. Naples, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 6 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.