Lance M. Naples, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lance M. Naples, 68, died Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born October 18, 1952, in Youngstown, the son of Mike and J. June Bisconti Naples.

Lance was a veteran of the Army.

He is survived by his brother, Rex (Bonnie) Naples of Austintown; sister, Lorna Naples of Austintown; niece, Jessica (Chris) Naples Grilli of Columbus and great-nephew, John Grilli.

There will be no services.

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

