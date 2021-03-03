Kurt J. DiLisio, Diamond, Ohio

DIAMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kurt J. DiLisio, 72, passed away early Tuesday morning, March 2, at Hospice House.



He was born December 19, 1948 in Inglewood, California, a son of the late Harry and Theresa (Lentine) DiLisio.



Kurt was a 1967 graduate of Hubbard High School.

He served his country by joining the Navy SeaBees where he was honorably discharged in 1971.

Kurt worked as a crane man for Youngstown LTV Steel and Canton Republic Engineered Steel where he retired in 2002.

He was a member of the American Legion Lake Post 737.

Kurt enjoyed spending time with his wife, grandchildren and family. He also enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, farming, going to tractor shows and taking rides on his Harley.



Kurt is survived by his wife, Julie A. (Lambert) DiLisio, whom he married September 30, 1972; a daughter, Jennifer (Matthew) Yuhasz of Newark; two sons, Kurt (Jennifer) DiLisio, Jr. of Canfield and Matthew (Jennifer) DiLisio of Diamond; six grandchildren, Gabriella, Rocco, Kaitlyn, Gino, Matthew, and Isabella and a sister, Deborah (George) Mottle of Boardman.



Family and friends may call Friday from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Jackson-Milton Chapel. Prayers will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home and a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes, St. James Church.



Burial will take place at Eckis Cemetery with military honors.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.