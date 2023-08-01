BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kristen L. (Starr) Heldreth, 46, died peacefully Sunday, July 30, 2023 at the Cleveland Clinic surrounded by her loving family.

Kristen was born June 16, 1977, in Youngstown, the daughter of John and Lorraine Ragan Starr.

She was a 1995 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Youngstown State University.

Kristen began her career at St. Elizabeth Hospital as a dedicated and compassionate registered nurse, working tirelessly to provide comfort and care to those in need. With her relentless dedication and unwavering work ethic, Kristen swiftly rose through the ranks and found herself in an administrative role. Kristen was currently the Administrator of the Cleveland Office for Harmony Cares Home Health.

Above all else, Kristen cherished her role as a mother to her two beloved sons, Aidan and Noah. Her bond with them was unbreakable, built upon endless love, unwavering support and countless cherished memories. Family meant everything to Kristen, not only when it came to her children but also when it came to being an aunt. Whether it was witnessing her nephew’s triumphs on the baseball field or watching her nieces dance, Kristen cherished every opportunity to be a pillar of love and support for her extended family.

Outside of her professional and family commitments, Kristen found joy in the simple pleasures of life. Friendships also played a major role in Kristen’s life. Forming sister-like bonds with those who loved and supported her until the end. She was an avid traveler, loved attending concerts, going shopping and always looked forward to her girls’ nights.

Faith played a vital role in Kristen’s life, with her being an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Her spiritual beliefs were profoundly important to her, providing solace and guidance during challenging times. Kristen’s unwavering faith was a source of strength for her, especially during her illness.

Kristen is survived by her sons, Aidan and Noah Connelly; father, John Starr of Austintown; sisters, Catie (Frank) Donadee of North Jackson and Julie (Dave) Schaefer of Portland, Tennessee; brother Jeff Starr of Greensboro, North Carolina and nieces and nephew, Isabella, Ava and Franklin Donadee, Casey Starr and Billie Schaefer.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lorraine Starr and grandparents, John and Theresa Ragan and Ed and Ann Starr.

Family and friends may call Friday, August 4 from 4:00 -7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Prayers will be held Saturday, August 5 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

Kristen will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery.

Kristen’s passing has undoubtedly left a void in the lives of many. The family requests that any monetary donations made will go to the benefit of her sons and can be sent to 2103 Pritchard Ohltown Road SW, Warren, OH 44481 and made out to cash.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.