POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kreg Dietzel, 62, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Kreg was born on September 14, 1960 in Youngstown, to Neville C. Dietzel and Geraldine A. Smith George.

Kreg graduated from Poland Seminary High School and pursued a career in computer science as a computer programmer.

Apart from his love for technology, Kreg enjoyed fishing and gardening.

Kreg is survived by his loving mother, Geraldine George of Poland; sister, Kay (Donald) Colucci of New Castle, Pennsylvania; brother, Brent Dietzel of Cleveland and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Since there will be no services for Kreg, condolences and material tributes may take the form of donations to the family.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

