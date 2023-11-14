YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On November 12, 2023, our loving wife, daughter, mother and friend Kimberly “Kim” Ann Cerimele peacefully went home to be with God, the thing she prayed for her entire life.

Kim was born to loving parents Robert and Barbara Kuzman on July 26, 1961.

She loved gathering around the table with her two younger brothers and their families to play cards, and often beat us all. She spent her life working for Syro Steel where she met her husband Tom, 30 years with BeautiControl, and St. Charles’ Parish. She surrounded herself with an amazing church community, extended family, and so many friends that she called family. Most of all, she loved spending time with “my two” her husband, Tom Cerimele of 30 years and 23-year-old daughter Carmel Rose.

When she wasn’t spending time with the people she loved, Kim could be found in one of three places. Her kitchen smelling up the house with a pot of spaghetti sauce loaded with garlic and a glass of her husband’s homemade wine in hand, her chair reading a book that she would soon share with her daughter to read, or most likely of all, on her hands and knees in her garden. She always said that “there is no better therapy than having your fingers in the dirt”. Whether it was a bed of tulips or a handful of fresh tomatoes, Kim always loved seeing something planted and watching it bloom. She helped all she loved bloom in just the same way, with her gentle touch, contagious laugh, and loving nature.

Though ALS took her body, nothing could touch the faith, love and music in her heart. Kim sang for church retreats from age 16, up until this past February. Whether it was choir, church, or while she cleaned the house, she was always singing. Kim’s joy and faith carried her through life, and overflowed onto anyone she smiled at. Even in her last moments, Kim was still singing with her family gathered around.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. Prayers will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, November 16 at the funeral home followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Christine Roman Catholic Church.

“No storm can shake my inmost calm, while to that rock I’m clinging. Since Love is Lord of Heaven and Earth, how can I keep from singing?”

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kim’s memory may be made to the ALS Association or Hospice of the Valley.

